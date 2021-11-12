Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 447,500 shares of company stock worth $11,341,450. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

