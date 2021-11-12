Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 80.1% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $38.63 million and $738,276.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00356684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

