Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 126,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,940. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.