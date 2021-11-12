Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $107,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

