Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.55 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $231.70. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

