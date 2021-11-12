Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $515,323.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,780,532.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

