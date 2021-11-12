AvalonBay Communities, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $241.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $241.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

