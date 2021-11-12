Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $33.56 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

