Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $25.00 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

