Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,656.00

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,656 ($73.90) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 5769729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).
AVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).
The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.
Avast Company Profile
(LON:AVST
)
Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Avast Plc (LON:AVST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,656 ($73.90) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 5769729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).
AVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).
The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.
Avast Company Profile
(LON:AVST
)
Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.