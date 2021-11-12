Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,656.00

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,656 ($73.90) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 5769729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

AVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 532.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

