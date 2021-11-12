Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $31.99. Avid Technology shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 5,893 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.