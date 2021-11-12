Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,725. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

AVGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

