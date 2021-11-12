Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 220,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. Avista has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.