Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

LON:AV opened at GBX 408.30 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 404.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

