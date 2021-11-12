AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 232,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

