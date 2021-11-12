aWSB (aWSB) One Day Volume Tops $27,927.00

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $26.36 or 0.00041266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. aWSB has a total market cap of $161,160.88 and $27,927.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,749,238.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79594786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.26 or 0.07200650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,877.87 or 0.99986105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars.

