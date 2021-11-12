Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $63.23.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.