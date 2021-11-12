Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 165,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,488. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcella Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Axcella Health worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

