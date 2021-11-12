Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,293. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total transaction of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

