Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.65.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 518.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 384.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 64.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

