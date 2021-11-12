Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZMTF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Azimut Exploration stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,768. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

