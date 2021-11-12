B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 1,238 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $213.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

