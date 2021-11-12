B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 120.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,363,000 after buying an additional 128,697 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $657.58 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.58. The company has a market capitalization of $291.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

