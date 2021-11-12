B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 4,155 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

NYSE:MMC opened at $164.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

