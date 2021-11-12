B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 6,850 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,809 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock valued at $226,991,407 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $302.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

