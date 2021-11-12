B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 79,276 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

