B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Avinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

