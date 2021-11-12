B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

