B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $416.24 million, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $228,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.