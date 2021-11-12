Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 352 ($4.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 424 ($5.54). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 360.50 ($4.71).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 322.60 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 318.83. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.08).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

