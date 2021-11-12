Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $823.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

