Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $12,136,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,950,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,139,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,155,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

