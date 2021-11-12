Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,375 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

