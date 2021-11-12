Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.68 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.