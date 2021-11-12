Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,398 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

