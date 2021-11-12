Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.88.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

