Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of ARMOUR Residential REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 323,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.60 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $950.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.