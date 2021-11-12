Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,188,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.