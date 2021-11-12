Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.