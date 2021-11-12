Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,838,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,470,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

