Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $190.62 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.