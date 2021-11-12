Bank of America Corp DE Buys 54,921 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $43,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

