Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $48,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.