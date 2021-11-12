Bank of America Corp DE Has $44.75 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Masimo worth $44,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.62. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $297.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.