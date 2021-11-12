Bank of America Corp DE Invests $46.56 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,102,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.06% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $464,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.52%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

