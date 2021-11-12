Bank of America Corp DE Sells 92,274 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $42,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,299,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.30 and its 200-day moving average is $250.43. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,395 shares of company stock worth $14,042,723. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

