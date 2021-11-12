Bank of America Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
