Bank of America Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

