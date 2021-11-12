Bank of America Upgrades RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $218.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $163.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Shares of RNR opened at $156.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

