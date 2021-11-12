Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,696.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and last traded at GBX 1,676 ($21.90), with a volume of 6859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,656 ($21.64).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,565.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,406.87.

About Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

