Barclays Begins Coverage on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMW. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $124.18 on Monday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $123.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

